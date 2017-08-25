Video: Bermuda Night At 2017 CARIFESTA

CARIFESTA XIII is being held in Barbados with local participants who have been selected to represent Bermuda taking part in the event which started on Thursday, August 17 and finishes up on Sunday, August 27.

“CARIFESTA – the largest gathering of Caribbean arts and culture – is an opportunity for local artists and performers to showcase their talents as well as their goods and services to the world,” explained Bermuda’s Department of Community and Cultural Affairs’ Director Mrs. Heather Whalen.

Bermuda Country Night highlights produced by Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation:

“The theme of CARIFESTA XIII is ‘Asserting Our Culture, Celebrating Ourselves’, and the programme of performing and visual arts represents a melting pot of cultural expression from many countries of the Caribbean region. This theme speaks to the connectivity of the Caribbean region brought about by our common history and heritage,” Mrs. Whalen added.

Bermuda’s CARIFESTA participants were set to include: Rapper Adum Reb [former stage name, 'K.A.S.E.'], published author and visual artist Alan C. Smith, published author and storyteller Florenz Webbe Maxwell MBE, banana leaf doll maker Veronica [Ronnie] Chameau, United Dance Productions [UDP] dance group [attending will be: Suzette Harvey, In'Dasia Showers-Reid, Karina Forth, Shani Tucker, Zane Aberdeen, Zya Fraser and Keiazia Burchall-Busby], songwriter, producer, singer, tap dancer and actor Mitchelle “Arijahknow Live Wires” Trott, poet Chris Astwood, The Bermuda Gombeys [there will be representatives from: H&H Gombey Troupe, Gombey Evolution Troupe, Wilson’s New Generation Gombeys, Place’s New Generation Gombeys, Warwick Gombey Troupe, and the Gombey Warriors], writer Yesha Townsend, poet and vocalist, Joy T. Barnum, artist and art educator Dr. Edwin M. E. Smith, The Wall Street Band [Wall Street Band members are: Robert Edwards, Eugene Tuzo, Denton Leader, Conrad Roach, Charo Hollis, Max Maybury, and Eugene Joell], dancer Rikkai Scott and singer Cindy Smith.

