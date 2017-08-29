Video: Bermuda’s U17 Women’s Team Return

Bermuda’s Under 17 Women’s National Football Team arrived back at the LF Wade International Airport to a well deserved welcome after their excellent performance at the CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Qualifiers in St Lucia.

The team made a tremendous showing during the tournament, winning all three games and scoring a total of 21 goals while conceding only 1.

They began by defeating St Lucia 3 – 0, then recorded a 5 – 0 victory over Antigua and Barbuda, and finished with a 13 – 1 hammering of Aruba.

The team was greeted by Premier David Burt, Acting Minister of Social Development and Sports Lovitta Foggo, Education Minister Diallo Rabain, Bermuda Football Association officials, family, friends, and the Gombeys even came out to extend a special welcome home.

Speaking about the team, Coach Naquita Robinson said, “They carried themselves with dignity, with pride, whether on or off the field. We have to continue to support them, right now they will have a few days off, but then it is time to prepare for Haiti.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports, Videos