Photos: Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Greetings

August 2, 2017 | 2 Comments

Earlier today [Aug 2] the staff and students of Camp Paw Paw helped commuters on Kindley Field get into the holiday spirit by waving their Cup Match flags in support of their teams for the upcoming event.

“This allows the staff and students to show their support and bring excitement to our Bermudians as they drive by bringing smiles to their faces,” a spokesperson said.

“As a Special Needs Camp, we have been waving and supporting our Cup Match Teams the day before Cup Match for a few years now. This has proven to bring a smile to everyone’s faces getting them in the spirit of the holiday.”

Also in attendance were St. George’s player Allan Douglas Jr and former Somerset player Irving Romaine.

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6945

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6947

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6949

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6951

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6953

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6957

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6960

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6961

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6964

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6969

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6974

Camp Paw Paw Cup Match Bermuda, August 2 2017_6977

Comments (2)

  1. David Petty says:
    August 2, 2017

    Lovely to see, although I must say, the Somerset supporters certainly seem more lively! ;)

  2. Hello says:
    August 3, 2017

    Good luck St. George’s…..bring home the cup!

