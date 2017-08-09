Video: East End Summer Series Episode 6

[Part of the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s ‘East End Summer’ video series]

While the epic four-day Cup Match holiday has come to an end, things are still in full stride down in the east end.

In the sixth episode of the east end summer events series, Kirstin White says there’s still plenty of exciting activities to chase in St. George and St. David’s Island.

East End Summer Events Episode 6:

Whether you’re a historian or art-lover, foodie or adventurer, tea sipper or explorer – even if you’re all of the above – the east end has a plethora to satisfy your fancy.

Don’t forget to share your east end experiences on social media using #gotobermuda and visit the Summer Sizzling Guide for more adventures.

The full Sizzling Summer brochure follows below [PDF here]:

