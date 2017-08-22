Video: New Golf Event With Nancy Lopez

Today, the Bermuda Tourism Authority announced a partnership with World Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez, Fairmont Southampton and four local golf courses.

In October, Ms. Lopez and her golf coaching and travel company Nancy Lopez Golf Adventures will bring a total of 42 visitors to stay at Fairmont Southampton for four nights and hit four local courses.

The BTA explains that they are particularly excited about this development, as their data shows that female golfers in Bermuda tend to spend a lot of time and money around the island on things other than golf.

BTA Chief Product & Experience Officer Pat Phillip-Fairn's remarks:

With the help of an athlete who is arguably the most notable name in women’s golf, we’re thrilled to be here today to announce a new golf vacation group that will touch down in Bermuda in less than two months. Locally, it’s a partnership between the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Fairmont Southampton and four local golf courses.

This October, all of us are working together to bring World Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez to Bermuda as part of her golf coaching and travel company called Nancy Lopez Golf Adventures.

Nancy, her team of instructors and three dozen lady golfers who have already signed up for this adventure will stay at Fairmont Southampton for four nights and hit four local courses – Port Royal, Tucker’s Point, Mid Ocean and Turtle Hill.

The numbers for this travel adventure are over-subscribed – there will be 42 visitors total – which strongly suggests we have created a desirable experience for a discerning audience.

From a strategic point of view, we’re thrilled to have a pro of Nancy’s calibre introduce golfers to our golf product here in Bermuda. We know we have an exceptional golf experience out here and Nancy is one of the ways we are making sure the rest of the world knows it too.

Also the timing is ideal – October, right at the start of the shoulder season. The time of year we focus on art, culture and sport. And perhaps more importantly this audience of female golfers is especially attractive because our data shows that when female golfers come to Bermuda they spend a lot of time and money around the island on things other than golf.

I should also point out that any golf visitor can have a similar island-wide golf experience with the Bermuda Golf Around Getaway. Visitors stay three, four or five nights and play on just about any one of our spectacular courses for as many days as they are here.

Breakfast and golf cart fees are complimentary as part of the package and golf club rentals are half-off. Golf Getaway visitors don’t have the benefit of Nancy’s charisma and coaching, but we can assure them a great golf experience nonetheless, maybe even picking up some tips from our own excellent club pros.

There’s a lot to be excited about for the upcoming fall and winter as it relates to golf tourism, not least of which is Nancy Lopez Golf Adventures. We’ll have information on other developments in the coming weeks.

We’re very grateful to Shelly Meszoly of Fairmont Southampton who is here with me today. She has supported this idea from the very first moment she heard it and is a driving force behind golf tourism. And of course our own Golf Sales and Marketing Director Andrew Brooks deserves a lot of credit for this one, using his worldly golf contacts to bring this one home for Bermuda.

And lastly, we are thankful to Nancy herself who has added Bermuda to her list of golf adventures for the first time. She’ll be here October 12 to October 16 and personally I can’t wait to meet her.