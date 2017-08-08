Video: NVCC Appeal After Burglary At Club

The North Village Community Club was broken into during the early morning hours of July 31, with the suspects forcing their way into the bar concession and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of high end liquor, soda, cups, and even ice.

The Club has appealed for the community to step forward and assist in catching the perpetrators, posting the video on social media saying “The Bermuda Police Service will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

A spokesperson from the Club told Bernews, “this really hurts as the Club tries to do the right things for its members and the community in general. To see this happening is extremely disheartening.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police on 295-0011 or the independent and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.

Category: All, Crime, News