Video: NVCC Appeal After Burglary At Club
The North Village Community Club was broken into during the early morning hours of July 31, with the suspects forcing their way into the bar concession and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of high end liquor, soda, cups, and even ice.
The Club has appealed for the community to step forward and assist in catching the perpetrators, posting the video on social media saying “The Bermuda Police Service will find you and you will be brought to justice.”
A spokesperson from the Club told Bernews, “this really hurts as the Club tries to do the right things for its members and the community in general. To see this happening is extremely disheartening.”
Anyone with any information can contact the police on 295-0011 or the independent and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.
Wow oh Wow can’t believe what i just saw Bermuda is really going downhill I hope those fools are found and brought to justice seriously the judge better not be easy on them
Well you lot got dum dums fingerprints on de safe if its still there! LMFAO dummies
Well if your going to break in and try rub someone with one of you with gloves and one without gloves hope you get caught….. crazy how bermuda is turning like this……
When are businesses going to get proper security? You need an alarm system people! This is not going to get any better.