Photos & Video: PLP Back To School Fun Day

The Progressive Labour Party’s [PLP] Central Constituencies 14, 15, 16, and 21 hosted their annual Community Back to School Fun Day this afternoon [Aug 26]. The event, which marks the upcoming beginning of a new school year, took place at Victor Scott Primary School Field.

The event featured free snowballs, popcorn, hamburgers, hot dogs, tattoos, fun castles, entertainment, train rides, various stalls from community organisations and back to school items for the island’s students as they prepare for the new school year. Premier David Burt joined in on the fun, enjoying the event with his children.













































