Video: Chris Douglas Receives Cup Match Award

This afternoon [Aug 22] Stevedoring Services presented the 2017 Cup Match Classic ‘Man of the Match’ award to Chris Douglas from Somerset Cricket Club.

Mr Douglas was presented with plaques for himself and his club, commemorating his achievement as well as a $1,500 travel certificate, and a $500 gift certificate for sporting equipment valued at $500 and a personalized Cup Match in Bermuda commemorative book by Lawrence Trott.

Stevedoring Services is the Man of the Match Award sponsor for the third year, with the 2015 Stevedoring Services MVP Award won by Derrick Brangman, while Janeiro Tucker was the winner of the 2016 award.

The Stevedoring Services Limited Man of the Match Award selection committee comprises input from both team coaches and the umpire.

A Stevedoring spokesperson said, “We are delighted to note that we worked with the Cricket Clubs to make the public announcement of the Man of the Match awardee on the grounds of the cricket club in front of friends, family and the Bermuda fans for the first time ever.”

Category: All, News, Sports, Videos