Viking Sea Boat Incident ‘Under Investigation’

When the car carrier Viking Sea was leaving the Hamilton docks yesterday afternoon with the assistance of two government tugs, “one of the tug’s towline parted” resulting in the vessel making contact with the corner of dock, and the incident is presently under investigation, the Transport Ministry has confirmed.

A Ministry of Transport & Regulatory Affairs spokesperson said, “The Car Carrier Viking Sea departed the Cargo Docks in Hamilton at 3:00pm yesterday with the assistance of the two government tugs, Powerful and Faithful.

“During the unberthing procedure and manoeuvring off the berth, one of the tug’s towline parted resulting in the vessel drifting down on, and making contact with, the corner of the Cargo Dock.

“The incident is presently under investigation,” the spokesperson added.

