Wagner Talk About Wells Huddersfield Future

“David Wagner has not ruled out the possibility of Nahki Wells leaving Huddersfield Town before the transfer window closes,” according to a story in the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

The story said, “The 27-year-old Bermudian striker is recovering from an ankle operation and knows he is now down the pecking order in terms of opportunities at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“There have been suggestions of interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and even Leeds United, who have lost Chris Wood to Burnley this afternoon, and Wagner says he is open to any serious bids.

Huddersfield Town’s Nahki Wells gets a hug from boss David Wagner during a SkyBet Championship league clash last season, photo via the Examiner.

“First of all I am very happy that the small surgery Nahki had was successful and very happy the medical department tell me he will be back in four to six weeks,” said Wagner, preparing for Wednesday’s home Carabao Cup second-round tie against League One Rotherham United.

“He will be back as normal after the international break is finished and that is good news.

“The scenario we have now is that we have high quality in our offensive line, so I am open to speak if there are any serious offers for him.

“If the question is ‘is he on the market?’ then the answer is ‘yes’.

“Nahki is totally aware of the situation. I had an honest conversation with him about his future in the football club and now we will see what serious offers come on the table.”

