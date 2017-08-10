Young Reporter Interested In Youth Olympics?

On behalf of the International Olympic Committee [IOC], the Bermuda Olympic Association [BOA] put out a call to young Bermudians, aged 18 to 24, who are studying journalism at the post-secondary level [or already working as journalists] to apply for the IOC Young Reporters Programme.

The BOA said, “The Programme will bring 30 Young Reporters from five continents to the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina [30 September to 19 October 2018].

“The Young Reporters will be accredited and have access to all the sports, and work and train in the Main Press Centre alongside other journalists. They will also receive mentorship and training from seasoned Olympic reporters in the areas of written, broadcast, social/new media and photographic sports and event coverage.

“15 of the 30 Young Reporters selected for the Buenos Aires Programme will also be invited to attend a second stage of training at the third Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland [10 – 19 January 2020]. Selections will be based on the mentors’ evaluations.

To be considered by the BOA for this opportunity, candidates must be:

Bermudian

Aged 18 to 24 years

Student of journalism at an accredited college/university, or already working as a reporter

Fully proficient in English

Have a portfolio and references

Available to attend for the full duration of training

Applicants should contact Stanley Douglas, Secretary General of the BOA at Olympics@ibl.bm before Friday, 13 October 2017.

