Twelve Police Officers Volunteer For Duty In BVI

The six police officers who were deployed to the British Virgin Islands to assist after Hurricanes Irma and Maria are due to return to Bermuda on October 8th, with six more police officers set to serve for three weeks until 29th October.

A police spokesperson said, “On 17th September 2017, six officers from the Bermuda Police Service [BPS] were deployed to the British Virgin Islands [BVI] to provide armed support to the policing operation there following Hurricanes Irma & Maria.

“The BPS team comprises of Sergeant A. Smalling and Constables I. Freeman, S. Millar, P. Lewington, C. Regan and S. Monk.

“The officers have been sworn in as special constables with the Royal British Virgin Islands Police Force and are now assisting local police, in partnership with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and U.K. troops.

“The officers are performing a variety of tasks including general patrols, responding to reports of looting and public disorder incidents, providing escorts for bank cash movements and assisting with prisoner transfers.

BPS Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Wright said: “The hurricanes severely damaged the infrastructure in the country and conditions there are challenging.

“However, our officers readily volunteered to serve and I am pleased to report that they are in good spirits and have been very warmly received by His Excellency the Governor, the Commissioner of Police and the wider local community.”

“The six officers are due to return to Bermuda on Sunday 8th October having completed three weeks of duty. They will be relieved by another six volunteers who will also serve for three weeks until 29th October. They are Sergeant R. Saints and Constables A. Thomas, T. Smith, T. Thompson, I. Scotton and S. Bielby.”

