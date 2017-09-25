25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Remains In ICU

September 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

The 25-year-old male motorcyclist injured in a collision with an unmarked police car on Tuesday in Hamilton parish remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU.

North Shore collision Bermuda Sept 19 2017 (2)

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [September 21st] the 25-year-old male motorcyclist from Smith’s parish injured in a collision with an unmarked police car around 2:30pm Tuesday, September 19th at the junction of North Shore Road and My Lord’s Bay Road, Hamilton parish remained in critical but stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The investigation into this matter continues, with an appeal for any witnesses that have not already come forward to do so at the earliest opportunity. Anyone that can assist is encouraged to contact Inspector Robert Cardwell at the Roads Policing Unit on 247-1076.“

Comments (1)

  1. NO MORE WAR says:
    September 22, 2017

    Prayers for this young man’s speedy recovery. And prayers that the police don’t try to cover this accident up or stitch up this young man for the accident. BTW, if there’s cctv why not release it for transparency sake?

