25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Remains In ICU

The 25-year-old male motorcyclist injured in a collision with an unmarked police car on Tuesday in Hamilton parish remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [September 21st] the 25-year-old male motorcyclist from Smith’s parish injured in a collision with an unmarked police car around 2:30pm Tuesday, September 19th at the junction of North Shore Road and My Lord’s Bay Road, Hamilton parish remained in critical but stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The investigation into this matter continues, with an appeal for any witnesses that have not already come forward to do so at the earliest opportunity. Anyone that can assist is encouraged to contact Inspector Robert Cardwell at the Roads Policing Unit on 247-1076.“

