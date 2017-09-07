Ministry: Dangerous Conditions At Horseshoe

The Department of Parks’ Lifeguard Service is monitoring Horseshoe Bay beach, and earlier today [Sept 7], Lifeguards raised the “Red Flag” at the beach, indicating “dangerous rip currents and rough waves.”

A Government spokesperson said, “As a result of an increase in dangerous surf conditions, the Ministry of Public Works is urging the public to use extreme caution when swimming at south shore beaches.

“The Ministry advised that the Department of Parks’ Lifeguard Service is monitoring Horseshoe Bay beach closely; and earlier today, Lifeguards raised the “Red Flag” at the beach, indicating dangerous rip currents and rough waves.

“Additionally Parks Lifeguards have closed the east and west sides of Horseshoe Bay beach to swimmers.

“The Ministry of Public Works advised that other south shore beaches will be closely monitored by Park Rangers over the next several days and the public will be updated accordingly.”

