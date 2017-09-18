Multiple Bus Runs Cancelled This Evening
[Updated - Multiple routes cancelled this afternoon/evening] There will be one bus route cancelled this morning [Sept 18], with the 7.05am Route 8 bus from Dockyard to Hamilton via Cedar Hill not in service.
A spokesperson said, “Only one bus cancellation has been reported for this morning, as the 7.05am Route 8 bus from Dockyard to Hamilton via Cedar Hill will not be in service.
Update 5.02pm: The Ministry has just advised of the cancellations below for this evening
