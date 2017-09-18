Multiple Bus Runs Cancelled This Evening

September 18, 2017 | 4 Comments

[Updated - Multiple routes cancelled this afternoon/evening] There will be one bus route cancelled this morning [Sept 18], with the 7.05am Route 8 bus from Dockyard to Hamilton via Cedar Hill not in service.

A spokesperson said, “Only one bus cancellation has been reported for this morning, as the 7.05am Route 8 bus from Dockyard to Hamilton via Cedar Hill will not be in service.

“All other buses are expected to run as scheduled.

“The only cancellation is the 7.05am Route 8 bus from Dockyard to Hamilton via Cedar Hill.”

Update 5.02pm: The Ministry has just advised of the cancellations below for this evening

1-Bus Service Cancellation Monday 18-9-2017-page0002

2-Bus Service Cancellation Monday 18-9-2017-page0001

Comments (4)

  1. Stinky D. says:
    September 18, 2017

    The bus that got in the accident in Dockyard with the train won’t be back on the road this year

  2. Stevie says:
    September 18, 2017

    Holy crap.

  3. Wahoo says:
    September 18, 2017

    Too much energy being wasted on trying to bad mouth previous government not enough being done for the people.

  4. Wahoo says:
    September 18, 2017

    Also we could move forward with the legal cases that will recoup some of the funds that were lost years ago. People’s money.

