Airport Waives Fees For Hurricane Relief Flights

Bermuda’s airport received two Royal Air Force aircrafts over the weekend, which then deployed south in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, with Skyport waiving all normal passenger fees and airport charges for landing, parking and overnight stays.

The first of the two aircrafts arrived last Thursday evening from Newfoundland and flew to the Caribbean on Friday afternoon to provide humanitarian relief with supplies, cargo and personnel to affected islands.

The Royal Bermuda Regiment departed on this aircraft for their relief mission. The aircraft, a C130 Hercules, flew back and forth to the Caribbean over the course of the weekend.

The second aircraft, an A400 Atlas, arrived last Friday evening, also from Newfoundland carrying crucial supplies for those island nations affected by Hurricane Irma. Both aircrafts refueled while at the L.F. Wade International Airport.

Skyport waived all normal passenger fees and airport charges for landing, parking and overnight stays for these aircraft missions.

Aaron Adderley, President, Bermuda Skyport, says: “Bermuda Skyport is happy that we are in a position to assist the Royal Air Force and the Bermuda Regiment in their mission to help the islands devastated by Hurricane Irma.

“I know so many want to help our sister islands. It’s the least we can do and I wish we could do more.”

