Audio Visual Electronics Now Selling iPhone 8

Audio Visual Electronics now has the iPhone 8 available for sale and is available in grey, silver and gold in both 64gb & 256gb sizes.

Pricing is $1,199 for the iPhone 8 64gb, $1,399 for the iPhone 8 256gb, $1,399 for the iPhone 8 plus 64gb, and $1,549 for the iPhone 8 plus 256gb.

An Audio Visual spokesperson told Bernews, “Like last year, we are the first retailer to have the newest iPhone in stock for sale. The iPhone 8 is only made in 64gb and 256gb sizes this year and only in gold, silver and grey.

“The back of the phone is now glass primarily to enable the new wireless charging function. The phone is also water resistant like last years iPhone 7

“We have had numerous inquiries and sales so far on our first day of having the iPhone 8 and 8 plus.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, technology