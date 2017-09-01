Bacardi Donates $100,000 For Harvey Relief

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s impact and devastation in parts of Texas, Bermuda-headquartered Bacardi will contribute up to $100,000 to support its business partners and others affected by the storm.

In an effort to provide immediate assistance to Bacardi USA business partners and their families at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Bacardi USA will immediately donate $50,000 to the Southern Glazer’s Fund, a relief fund for employees in the Texas-area.

“While we do not have offices directly impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, we do have 300 people in our extended family within Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits who are directly affected,” says Pete Carr, Regional President for Bacardi in North America.

Bacardi USA has donated $50,000 to the Southern Glazer’s fund with a commitment to match up to an additional $50,000 of Bacardi employees’ contributions to the Southern Glazer’s fund, the American Red Cross, the Houston Food Bank/Feeding Texas, the Houston Humane Society or the Salvation Army.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the distributor for the Bacardi portfolio in more than 40 markets across the United States.

