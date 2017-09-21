Tobacco Bay Beach Bar & Café Remains Open

Tobacco Bay’s Beach Bar & Cafe concession remains open for service while the ocean bay is temporarily closed to swimmers, the concession holder said today.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health advised that Tobacco Bay Beach “has been closed to swimmers due to higher than normal levels of water-borne bacteria.”

“The Department of Health conducts regular testing of seawater and has closed the beach to swimmers and watersports today, due to bacterial levels above the Department’s acceptable limit,” the Ministry said.

“Further testing and evaluation is underway and the beach will reopen once bacteria levels drop to normal. Inclement weather and wind direction can have an effect on bacterial levels.”

However, while the beach is closed to swimmers, the Tobacco Bay’s Beach Bar & Cafe clarified that, “In the meantime, our concession continues to offer live local entertainment daily, featuring weekend Sundowners throughout the Fall, with “Friday Bonfires with $15 Beer & Burger specials, Saturday Beat the Clock Happy Hours, Sunday Island Parties & cool Special Events.”

