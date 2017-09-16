Bermudians Urged To ‘Remain Vigilant’ In UK

The Government of Bermuda London Office has advised “Bermudians in the UK to remain vigilant of their surroundings” following the events in London yesterday morning.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a terror offence in connection with Friday’s attack on a London Tube train, in which 30 people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported.

The Telegraph reported, “The UK’s terror threat level has been raised from severe to critical, indicating a further attack may be imminent, following the Parsons Green Tube bomb, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

“Army troops will be assisting the police with their duties, freeing up officers to continue their investigation into the attack.”

“Nobody suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, the fifth terrorist attack Britain has suffered in less than six months. Parsons Green station has since reopened,” the Guardian stated.

In a tweet posted yesterday, the Bermuda London Office said, “The London Office would like to advise Bermudians in the UK to remain vigilant of their surroundings following this morning’s events in London.

“Please be reminded the London Office is here to assist Bermudians in the UK. In incidents such as today we welcome Bermudians to utilise the London Office should they require any assistance in liaising with family or seeking guidance.”

“The London Office can be reached at: Tel: +44 [0] 20 75189900 or Email: londonoffice@gov.bm.”

