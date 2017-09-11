Butterfield Places 7th In World Championships

Bermuda’s Tyler Butterfield finished 7th at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee this weekend, crossing the line in a time of 3:56:22, while Karen Smith finished 15th in the women’s 45-49 age group.

According to the event website, thousands of athletes from 90 countries, regions and territories around the world took part in the 1.2-mile [1.9 km] swim in the Tennessee River, followed by a 56-mile [90 km] bicycle ride through Lookout Mountain and into downtown Chattanooga, capped with a 13.1-mile [21 km] run through downtown Chattanooga.

