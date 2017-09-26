BVI Family Temporarily Relocates To Island

[Written by Don Burgess]

‘Hurricane relief’ has been extended to a family of four from the British Virgin Islands who have been allowed to temporarily relocate to Bermuda, and the Department of Immigration confirmed they have processed 12 work permit applications from Caribbean islands impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Department of Immigration said the family arrived in Bermuda on Saturday, September 23.

A spokesperson said the non-permit work holders “have other family working in Bermuda. Persons relocating under the above conditions, either for work or generally, will be expected to return to their respective overseas territories as soon as conditions allow.”

The spokesperson said that in addition, the Department has processed 12 work permit applications from Caribbean countries impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Due to the serious hurricane damage inflicted to our neighbor islands to the south, Bermuda stands ready to assist any personnel from overseas-based companies in those areas seeking to relocate to Bermuda for the duration of any possible disruption, some of which have dependents [spouses and children] relocating with them.

“Under the circumstances, Short Term Work Permits are best suited and the Department of Immigration is prepared to expedite the applications, provided the applications are complete; including the payment of fees.

“Local host companies should also include with the application a list of all relocated staff and their dependents, their nationality, their expected length of stay, and their date[s] of arrival.”

The spokesperson added: “As was the case in 2004 and 2007, Bermuda seeks no gain from the possible misfortune of our neighbors.”

Read More About

Category: All, News