BWS: Maria & Lee Are Both “Potential Threats”

As of their latest update at 6.00pm this evening [Sept 26], the Bermuda Weather Service has stated that Tropical Storm Maria and Hurricane Lee are both ‘potential threats to Bermuda.’

Tropical Storm Maria

Tropical Storm Maria is a “potential threat to Bermuda”, the Bermuda Weather Service said, with its closest point of approach to Bermuda within 72 hrs is forecast to be 296 nm to the NNW at 12am on Friday [Sept 29] with the BWS noting that “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

Maria graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, “Maria is moving toward the north near 7 mph [11 km/h], and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through tonight.

“A turn toward the north-northeast is expected on Wednesday, and a turn toward the east-northeast is anticipated on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will pass east of the coast of North Carolina during the next day or so.

“Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph [110 km/h] with higher gusts. Some slight weakening is forecast during the next day or two.

Maria graphic courtesy of the NHC:

“Maria is a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles [370 km] from the center. NOAA buoy 41025 located about 15 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras recently reported a sustained wind of 40 mph [65 km/h] with a gust to 52 mph [83 km/h]. A wind gust to 41 mph [66 km/h] was recently reported at Manteo, North Carolina.”

Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee is also a “potential threat to Bermuda”, the Bermuda Weather Service said, with its closest point of approach to Bermuda within 72 hrs is forecast to be 380 nm to the east at 3am on Thurs [Sept 28] with the BWS noting that “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

Lee graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, ““At 500 PM AST, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 54.6 West. Lee is moving toward the west near 8 mph [13 km/h]. The hurricane is expected to turn northwestward on Wednesday and northward on Thursday.

“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph [175 km/h] with higher gusts. Lee could become a major hurricane tonight or tomorrow before weakening likely begins on Thursday.

Lee graphic courtesy of the NHC:

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles [35 km] from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles [95 km]. The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb [28.68 inches].”

