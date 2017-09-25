List: Payments From Confiscated Asset Fund

A list of payments from confiscated asset fund was provided by National Security Minister Wayne Caines in the House of Assembly on Friday [Sept 22].

The list includes $3,522,350 to ‘Government departments’, $212,366 in ‘court-ordered legal fees and other fees,’ and $667,800 to ‘local beneficiaries’ for a total of $4,402,516.

Earlier this month Minister Caines said there will be a moratorium on the ‘Cash Back for Communities’ grants as the “Confiscated Assets Fund was substantially depleted prior to my taking office and insufficient funds remain to do so,” adding that “Community organisations will continue to benefit from grants under this legislative provision and once the Fund is replenished this Government will aim to disburse funds in keeping with the spirit and intent of the law.”

The CAF Payments 2014-2017 follows below [PDF here]:

