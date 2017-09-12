Christmas Boat Parade Set For December 9th

The City of Hamilton will be hosting the 2017 Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday, December 9th, with the City saying they “committed to taking over the organization and execution of the Parade, but the event will remain under the remit of the Bermuda Boat Parade Charity.”

“The City calls on all interested participants to sign up their boats no later than November 15th. All entrants will be eligible for prizes just for entering,” a spokesperson said.

“Entry forms can be collected from the City Hall offices or downloaded from the City’s website under the Explore Hamilton Event Calendar tab. Interested parties can also email the City on info@cityhall.bm to request an electronic copy of the entry form and for more information.

City of Hamilton Chief Operating Officer, Edward Benevides said, ‘The City is delighted to take the reins of the Christmas Boat Parade. This is one of the most highly anticipated social events in Bermuda, held at such a festive time of year.

“The City worked with the charity to ensure that we could handle the requirements and deliver a first-rate event for our local community and visitors with the continued support of the event sponsors.’

Ian Coles, spokesperson for the Bermuda Boat Parade Charity, the group that founded the event, added, ‘We are so glad the City of Hamilton has agreed to take on the organization of the Christmas Boat Parade.

“Since the first parade almost 20 years ago, it has been the same small group who put on this magical event and we felt it important for the longevity of the parade that a well-established organization such as the City of Hamilton should take it over in order to guarantee the parade will be around for many, many years to come.

“We also welcome the new ideas that the City has to grow the event. It’s a huge benefit to the boat parade participants, spectators and the community as a whole to have the highly professional, full-time team at City Hall behind the event and we know the Christmas Boat Parade is going to prosper under this new leadership.

“We will be working alongside the City this year to share our experience and to ensure a smooth hand-over and we remain involved in the Bermuda Boat Parade Charity”.

More information about the Bermuda Boat Parade can be found on the City website at www.cityofhamilton.bm.

