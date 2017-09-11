Coalition Welcomes Throne Speech Initiatives

The CPC is “glad to see that so many of our recommendations” have made their way into the Throne Speech, Coalition for the Protection of Children Chairperson Sheelagh Cooper said, adding that “we are pleased to see a commitment to a more systematic approach to minimizing the risks posed by dangerous sexual offenses including notification to stakeholders as to the release of offenders that continue to pose a risk.”

In Friday’s Throne Speech, the Government said, “When sex offenders have been tried and convicted, to help prevent the tragedy of sex crimes being repeated, the Government will selectively release information pertaining to sex offenders to members of the public. Offenders and the disclosure of their information will be managed according to the risk they pose to the public.”

Video detailing a few of the initiatives contained in the Throne Speech:





Ms Cooper said, “The Coalition for the Protection of Children is very glad to see that so many of our recommendations in our 2017 Legislative and Policy Agenda have made their way into the Government Throne Speech, in particular we are so heartened to see emphasis on the move toward a living wage which we believe is vital to the well being of the vulnerable families that we serve.

“Additionally, we are pleased to see a commitment to a more systematic approach to minimizing the risks posed by dangerous sexual offenses including notification to stakeholders as to the release of offenders that continue to pose a risk.

“Further we are very optimistic about the commitment to review financial assistance to allow recipients to upgrade their skills so that they can return to the workplace.

“And further we are pleased to see a commitment to regulating the debt collection agencies to reduce the number of mothers threatened with prison for debts incurred for medical costs. Finally, we appreciate the increased funding to the police complaints commission as it is important that this is properly funded to address concerns.

“Our hope is that all of these great commitments will be seen to fruition, and we offer our support in whatever way that we can be helpful.”

The full Throne Speech is below [PDF here]:

