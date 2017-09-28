Commercial Bowling League Results

September 28, 2017 | 1 Comment

In Commercial Bowling League action at the Warwick lanes saw the Pin Pushers defeat the Spinners 4 – 0, B.T.C. defeated Live Trouble 3 – 1, while Sweet Life defeated the Super Stars 3 – 1. The Braves defeated Ten Pin Mafia 3 – 1, while the BPS Blue Lanterns defeated Cool Runnings 3 – 1 and the game between We Do It Big and the Sunset ended 2 – 2.

Women’s High Scratch Game

  • 1 Wendy Smith 193
  • 2 Tiffany Glasford 180
  • 3 Bianca Glasford 175

Men’s High Scratch Game

  • 1 Carl Durrant 275
  • 2 Donald Foley 221
  • 3 Alvin Outerbridge 200

Women’s High Handicap Game

  • 1 Wendy Smith 249
  • 2 Crystal O’Mara 236
  • 3 Malikah Symonds 235

Men’s High Handicap Game

  • 1 Car Durrant 300
  • 2 Donald Foley 258
  • 3 Terrance Smith 250

Women’s High Scratch Series

  • 1 Wendy Smith 478
  • 2 Bianca Glasford 477
  • 3 Sandra Burch 459

Men’s High Scratch Series

  • 1 Carl Durrant 607
  • 2 Donald Foley 561
  • 3 Quinton Perinchief 525

Women’s High Handicap Series

  • 1 Ceble Crockwell 671
  • 2 Wendy Smith 646
  • 3 Crystal O’Mara 644

Men’s High Handicap Series

  • 1 Russ Ford11 691
  • 2 Carl Durrant 682
  • 3 Donald Foley 672

Team High Handicap Game

  • 1 B.T.C. 911
  • 2 Sunset 908
  • 3 We Do It Big/Pin Pushers 891

Team High Handicap Series

  • 1 Pin Pushers 2607
  • 2 Sunset 2596
  • 3 We Do It Big 2528

Comments (1)

  1. ROGER LAMBERT says:
    October 9, 2017

    CONGRATULATIONS CARL DURRANT! DURRANT IS DOING BTC PROUD. KEEP IT UP BROTHER

