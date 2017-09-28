Commercial Bowling League Results

In Commercial Bowling League action at the Warwick lanes saw the Pin Pushers defeat the Spinners 4 – 0, B.T.C. defeated Live Trouble 3 – 1, while Sweet Life defeated the Super Stars 3 – 1. The Braves defeated Ten Pin Mafia 3 – 1, while the BPS Blue Lanterns defeated Cool Runnings 3 – 1 and the game between We Do It Big and the Sunset ended 2 – 2.

Women’s High Scratch Game

1 Wendy Smith 193

2 Tiffany Glasford 180

3 Bianca Glasford 175

Men’s High Scratch Game

1 Carl Durrant 275

2 Donald Foley 221

3 Alvin Outerbridge 200

Women’s High Handicap Game

1 Wendy Smith 249

2 Crystal O’Mara 236

3 Malikah Symonds 235

Men’s High Handicap Game

1 Car Durrant 300

2 Donald Foley 258

3 Terrance Smith 250

Women’s High Scratch Series

1 Wendy Smith 478

2 Bianca Glasford 477

3 Sandra Burch 459

Men’s High Scratch Series

1 Carl Durrant 607

2 Donald Foley 561

3 Quinton Perinchief 525

Women’s High Handicap Series

1 Ceble Crockwell 671

2 Wendy Smith 646

3 Crystal O’Mara 644

Men’s High Handicap Series

1 Russ Ford11 691

2 Carl Durrant 682

3 Donald Foley 672

Team High Handicap Game

1 B.T.C. 911

2 Sunset 908

3 We Do It Big/Pin Pushers 891

Team High Handicap Series

1 Pin Pushers 2607

2 Sunset 2596

3 We Do It Big 2528

Read More About

Category: All, Sports