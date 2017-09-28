Commercial Bowling League Results
In Commercial Bowling League action at the Warwick lanes saw the Pin Pushers defeat the Spinners 4 – 0, B.T.C. defeated Live Trouble 3 – 1, while Sweet Life defeated the Super Stars 3 – 1. The Braves defeated Ten Pin Mafia 3 – 1, while the BPS Blue Lanterns defeated Cool Runnings 3 – 1 and the game between We Do It Big and the Sunset ended 2 – 2.
Women’s High Scratch Game
- 1 Wendy Smith 193
- 2 Tiffany Glasford 180
- 3 Bianca Glasford 175
Men’s High Scratch Game
- 1 Carl Durrant 275
- 2 Donald Foley 221
- 3 Alvin Outerbridge 200
Women’s High Handicap Game
- 1 Wendy Smith 249
- 2 Crystal O’Mara 236
- 3 Malikah Symonds 235
Men’s High Handicap Game
- 1 Car Durrant 300
- 2 Donald Foley 258
- 3 Terrance Smith 250
Women’s High Scratch Series
- 1 Wendy Smith 478
- 2 Bianca Glasford 477
- 3 Sandra Burch 459
Men’s High Scratch Series
- 1 Carl Durrant 607
- 2 Donald Foley 561
- 3 Quinton Perinchief 525
Women’s High Handicap Series
- 1 Ceble Crockwell 671
- 2 Wendy Smith 646
- 3 Crystal O’Mara 644
Men’s High Handicap Series
- 1 Russ Ford11 691
- 2 Carl Durrant 682
- 3 Donald Foley 672
Team High Handicap Game
- 1 B.T.C. 911
- 2 Sunset 908
- 3 We Do It Big/Pin Pushers 891
Team High Handicap Series
- 1 Pin Pushers 2607
- 2 Sunset 2596
- 3 We Do It Big 2528
CONGRATULATIONS CARL DURRANT! DURRANT IS DOING BTC PROUD. KEEP IT UP BROTHER