Hurricane Relief: Cooper’s To Match Donations

September 13, 2017 | 1 Comment

Saying that “our friends to the south have experienced unprecedented devastation”, A.S Cooper’s will be accepting donations at Cooper’s, Astwood Dickinson and Vineyard Vines stores between Sept 14 -17, with the company set to match donations up to $5,000 and pass it to Bermuda Red Cross to assist hurricane relief efforts.

Cooper's Care Red Cross Bermuda Sept 13 2017

A spokesperson said, “The A.S. Cooper Group is joining forces with the Bermuda Red Cross to raise funds to support Caribbean humanitarian efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

“Donate at A.S. Cooper’s, Astwood Dickinson or Vineyard Vines stores between Thursday, September 14th and Sunday, September 17th and we will match your donation and pass it on to the Bermuda Red Cross.*

“Our friends to the south have experienced unprecedented devastation. Together we can make a difference!”

click here Bermuda 2017 Hurricane Season

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. wahoo says:
    September 14, 2017

    This good stuff from good people I will support.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»