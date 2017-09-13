Hurricane Relief: Cooper’s To Match Donations

Saying that “our friends to the south have experienced unprecedented devastation”, A.S Cooper’s will be accepting donations at Cooper’s, Astwood Dickinson and Vineyard Vines stores between Sept 14 -17, with the company set to match donations up to $5,000 and pass it to Bermuda Red Cross to assist hurricane relief efforts.

A spokesperson said, “The A.S. Cooper Group is joining forces with the Bermuda Red Cross to raise funds to support Caribbean humanitarian efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

“Donate at A.S. Cooper’s, Astwood Dickinson or Vineyard Vines stores between Thursday, September 14th and Sunday, September 17th and we will match your donation and pass it on to the Bermuda Red Cross.*

“Our friends to the south have experienced unprecedented devastation. Together we can make a difference!”

Read More About

Category: All, News