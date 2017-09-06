Daniel Augustus Wins OGA Moonlight Event

Bermuda’s Daniel Augustus picked up a win playing on the OGA Moonlight Tour in Florida, this time at a windy Metro West Golf Club.

Augustus shot a 3-under par 69 to finish 2 strokes ahead of Anthony Phillips and Patrick Sheehen both of Florida.

Following his win, Augustus said, “The conditions we tough, very wet rough and the grass was high.”

“I feel good about the game, which could have been better as I left a few out there, but a win is a win and I will take that,” concluded Augustus.

