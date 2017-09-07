Dellwood School To Reopen On Wednesday

The Ministry of Education announced that Dellwood Middle School will open officially for all students on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain explained: “Yesterday, I met with the principal, parents and staff to inform them that the Ministry of Health and the Government Health and Safety Officer has cleared the areas of concern for occupancy after receiving the air quality report carried out by an independent company.

“The repair work that was initially scheduled for six weeks has successfully been completed in four weeks, allowing for the school to reopen on Wednesday, September 13.

“Dellwood Middle School teachers will be able to access the school on Friday, September 8th to allow them to take inventory of classroom needs. Teachers will use Monday andTuesday [Sept 11 and 12] to finalize classrooms and plan lessons for students.

“Finishing touches will continue this week and into next, but the essentials for teaching and learning will be in place for a successful school opening and school year.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Lt. Col. David Burch JP, MP and his team, the Department of Education facilities team, the Health Department officers, school custodians and the three independent contractors who have all pulled together to get the school facilities ready.

“I am grateful for the support of the Dellwood principal, Mrs. Tina Duke, the PTSA and staff who have made every effort to ensure that our students have minimal disruption to their learning.”

