Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow

The Ministry of Education and Workforce Development this evening [Sept 12] said “students are to report to Dellwood Middle School tomorrow [Sept 13] as normal. Students are to assemble in the Amphitheater.

“The school will hold its usual year opening activities on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday there is a team building exercise planned for Darrell’s Island.”

A Ministry spokesperson explained that “today following additional testing and inspection mould was discovered in some rooms that had previously been deemed fine and this prompted the Department to keep the school building closed.

“The Minister of Education and Workforce Development, the Hon Diallo Rabain, the Minister of Public Works, Lt. Col. David Burch and the Commissioner of Education met this evening with parents, teachers and BUT representatives this afternoon.

“It was agreed that on Monday students will be sent to TN Tatem and Clearwater until school is cleared and renovations completed. Both Ministers and technical staff will inspect school tomorrow and determine what needs to be done to ensure school is healthy.”

