Depression & Bipolar Support Group Founded

Aiming to “put a stop to mental health stigma in our local community and provide a safe haven for those who suffer with mental illness,” Chelsea Nicholson has co-founded the Depression & Bipolar Support Group on the island.

Ms. Nicholson said, “It all started when I thought I could fly from a 5th story balcony one afternoon. No, I was not 5 years old, but rather a 26 year old professional woman who was Bipolar and heard voices. Thankfully, whilst the voices tried their hardest to convince me to take that leap, I had wonderful colleagues who prevented me from doing so.

“Afterwards, I sought treatment from MAWI and slowly learnt to get a handle on my mental state.

“Unfortunately, after my stay at MAWI, I struggled to find support networks or groups for those with Bipolar Disorder. I also felt ashamed and embarrassed by what had happened to me. Then I heard voices again, but thankfully these ones did not want to fly.

“Instead, they encouraged me to start a support group for those who had gone through similar experiences. I was able to recruit the help of a wonderful counselor from Benedict Associates Ltd., and together, we were able to launch the Depression & Bipolar Support Group in February.

“As the co-founder of the Depression & Bipolar Support Group, I plan on putting a stop to mental health stigma in our local community and provide a safe haven for those who suffer with mental illness.

“I want all of Bermuda to know, that there is help and support out there for those with Depression and Bipolar Disorder. Please do not suffer in silence; instead come to the support group, we have snacks!

“Our support group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month at the Red Cross in Paget from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. We have guest speakers who talk on a range of mental health topics, we conduct group discussions, have social outings, and most importantly we provide a safe place for people to talk and relax without feeling judged.”

Please feel free to contact Ms. Nicholson at 707-1336 or at moodbermuda@gmail.com if you want to find out more information.

