Education Dept Announces Principal Changes

The Department of Education today [Sept 1] announced principal and leadership changes within the Bermuda public school system.

Commissioner of Education Dr. Freddie Evans stated: “In keeping with our continuing efforts to improve our public schools and to ensure that the Department of Education offers quality educational programs, we are pleased to announce the following principal and administration changes effective today, September 1, 2017.”

Assistant Director, Early Childhood Education

The Department said, “Sherri-Lee Bucci, a child-focused professional with over 30 years of combined classroom, clinical and administrative experience has been appointed as the Assistant Director, Early Childhood Education. She was formerly the Co-ordinator of the Child Development Programme [CDP], during which time CDP successfully obtained accreditation.

“Mrs. Bucci has an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education, a Bachelor of Science in Education, a Dual Master of Arts in Management and Human Relations and a Master of Arts in Communicative Disorders and Speech-Language Pathology. She is passionate about supporting children and their families so that all children have a strong start in life and education, and looks forward to continuing her important work as Assistant Director.

Principals

Todd G. Fox – Francis Patton Primary School

“Todd G. Fox is the new principal at Francis Patton Primary School. He has worked in the Bermuda Public School System for 13 years at Dellwood Middle School where he served as an English Language Arts teacher, Teacher Leader for English Language Arts and most recently Deputy Principal. Mr. Fox’s core values when it comes to education are: communication, collaboration and community.

“Mr. Fox attended the Bermuda College where he received an Associate’s Degree. He then enrolled at Mount Saint Vincent University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree, his teaching certification as well as a Master’s Degree in Curriculum Studies. He looks forward to becoming part of the Francis Patton Primary School family.

Gail Smith – St. George’s Preparatory School

“Gail Smith is the new principal at St. George’s Preparatory School, commencing September 2017. She received a Bachelor of Child Study Degree from Mount Saint Vincent University and a Master of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Wheelock College. Ms. Smith returned to Bermuda to work at West Pembroke Primary School in the capacity of a primary four, five and six teacher, as well as Literacy Coach and various other leadership positions.During this time, she studied extensively at Lesley University, receiving certifications as a Literacy Coach and a District Trainer.

“After sixteen years at West Pembroke, Ms. Smith moved on to the position of District Trainer for the Department of Education. Following this role, she assumed her most recent position of Literacy Content Specialist, which entailed working closely with teachers, teacher leaders, principals, and Department officials, as professional developer, coach and consultant, with a focus on best practices in literacy instruction across all year levels. She is excited to take on this new venture and eager to join the dynamic St. George’s Prep family.

Francine McMahon – Heron Bay Primary School

“Francine McMahon has been dedicated to education for over thirty years with her first teaching experience at Elliott Primary School after receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama. During her twelve years at Elliott, she taught primary two, primary five and primary seven. In 1997 she opted for a new challenge and transferred to the previously named Spice Valley Middle School as the M1 Team Leader and Mathematics Teacher.

“Recognizing the need to extend her services in education in 2003, she was offered a sabbatical to attend the Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she obtained a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Teacher Leadership. Upon returning to Bermuda, she again worked at Spice Valley Middle School as Staff Development Coordinator and M2 Mathematics Teacher. She was then appointed as the Deputy Principal, Acting Principal and shortly thereafter as the Principal of T.N. Tatem Middle School, where she led the school until the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Garita Coddington – T.N. Tatem Middle School

“Garita Coddington is the new principal at T.N. Tatem Middle School. Ms. Coddington has been an educator in the public school system for 18 years. Most recently, she served as the Principal of Francis Patton Primary School from 2010 to 2017. Ms. Coddington is an advocate for empowering students, staff and parents towards their greatness and developing leadership skills to build capacity within an organization.

“Ms. Coddington and her staff led Francis Patton Primary to become the first Caribbean, Leader In Me/Lighthouse School in May 2016. She firmly believes in the growth model for measuring success. Prior to her role at Francis Patton, she served as a Mentor Teacher for the Bermuda Teacher Inductee Program from 2005 to 2009. Ms. Coddington received her Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology with a Minor in Chemistry and her Masters of Education at Alabama A&M University.

Anthony Wade – Clearwater Middle School [Acting]

“Anthony Wade is the new Acting Principal at Clearwater Middle School. He began his teaching career at Warwick Secondary School in 1995 where he taught History and Geography. He subsequently transferred to CedarBridge Academy in 1997 where he taught Social Studies. Mr. Wade was appointed as Head of Department for Social Studies in 2000.

“In 2003 he served as Deputy Principal at CedarBridge Academy until 2015, at which time he was appointed Deputy Principal at Clearwater Middle School. Mr. Wade earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education from Seton Hall University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Miami University. Recently, he has completed the course work leading to his PhD in Educational Leadership.

Keisha Douglas – The Berkeley Institute

“Keisha Douglas has been a dynamic and committed educator for over 22 years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts [Hons] Degree in Mathematics Science Teacher Education and a Master of Arts Degree in Instruction and Curriculum. She has held countless leadership positions within the Bermuda Public School System and the broader education community, including as the Deputy Director of the Center for Talented Youth, President of the Bermuda Union of Teachers, Cambridge International Teacher Certification Trainer and Instructional Team Leader of Mathematics at The Berkeley Institute.

“She moves to the Berkeley Institute from Clearwater Middle School where she had a rewarding experience as Principal. She also previously served as Deputy Principal and for a period as Acting Principal at The Berkeley Institute.

Continued Acting Appointments

“Mrs. Cindy Weeks will continue to act as Principal at Harrington Sound Primary School, Mr. Stephen Coddington will continue to act at Victor Scott Primary School and Mrs. Joy Todd will continue to act at Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy.”

