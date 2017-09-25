Digicel: ‘Next Generation Internet Technology’

Digicel’s fibre internet will be rolled out in Bermuda in the coming weeks, offering “the fastest and most reliable way to access the internet.”

A spokesperson said, “The need for amazing connectivity has never been stronger, with the need to grow minds and businesses. Now that’s made possible thanks to Digicel’s fibre internet that will be rolled out in Bermuda in the coming weeks.

“What’s so amazing about Digicel’s fibre? Well, according to the Fibre to the Home Council Europe, it’s a fact that fibre to the home is the fastest and most reliable way to access the internet.

“A first for Bermuda, Digicel’s fibre uses the latest digital and fibre technology to deliver superfast connectivity that goes all the way into homes and doesn’t stop at the street, meaning customers will get consistently fast speeds they can rely on.

“It is more resilient because it’s unaffected by the elements, terrain or distance so customers get uninterrupted connectivity with speeds of up to 200Mbps.”

Paul Stafford, CEO of Digicel Bermuda, said, “We’re bringing the real deal in next generation internet technology to everyone. Bermudians can look forward to a superior home internet experience that can only be delivered via pure fibre piped right into their homes as opposed to one that stops at the curb.

“Technology is changing and so is the demand of customers so we’re committed to delivering a next generation network that allows everyone to benefit now and into the future. Think of it as a brand-new internet highway that goes all the way into your home, or office, and you can be one of the first to enjoy it.

“Plus it won’t get congested – it’s a highway that is built for the future as the capacity is virtually unlimited.”

“To register your interest in the new service, e-mail your address and contact details to fibre@digicelgroup.com.”

