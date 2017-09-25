Digicel: ‘Next Generation Internet Technology’
Digicel’s fibre internet will be rolled out in Bermuda in the coming weeks, offering “the fastest and most reliable way to access the internet.”
A spokesperson said, “The need for amazing connectivity has never been stronger, with the need to grow minds and businesses. Now that’s made possible thanks to Digicel’s fibre internet that will be rolled out in Bermuda in the coming weeks.
“What’s so amazing about Digicel’s fibre? Well, according to the Fibre to the Home Council Europe, it’s a fact that fibre to the home is the fastest and most reliable way to access the internet.
“A first for Bermuda, Digicel’s fibre uses the latest digital and fibre technology to deliver superfast connectivity that goes all the way into homes and doesn’t stop at the street, meaning customers will get consistently fast speeds they can rely on.
“It is more resilient because it’s unaffected by the elements, terrain or distance so customers get uninterrupted connectivity with speeds of up to 200Mbps.”
Paul Stafford, CEO of Digicel Bermuda, said, “We’re bringing the real deal in next generation internet technology to everyone. Bermudians can look forward to a superior home internet experience that can only be delivered via pure fibre piped right into their homes as opposed to one that stops at the curb.
“Technology is changing and so is the demand of customers so we’re committed to delivering a next generation network that allows everyone to benefit now and into the future. Think of it as a brand-new internet highway that goes all the way into your home, or office, and you can be one of the first to enjoy it.
“Plus it won’t get congested – it’s a highway that is built for the future as the capacity is virtually unlimited.”
“To register your interest in the new service, e-mail your address and contact details to fibre@digicelgroup.com.”
Read More About
Category: All, Business, technology
Digicel hasn’t even announced that they have a new CEO and yet here is a statement from their new CEO. I haven’t even seen the post advertised. I guess there were no qualified persons in Bermuda so they didn’t see the need to advertise.
I’m going to need Minister Brown to look into this.
Isn’t ONEComm ahead of the game right now?
No OneComm isn’t ahead. OneComm isn’t fibre to the Home or FTTH.This is the reason that they legally cannot call their product FTTH.That’s why it’s called “Fibre Wire”. Onecomm does not bring the fibre directly into your home. Their product is inferior as they are still using the same old damaged copper cables in the last mile – basically the space between your home and the pole.
Should you wait for digicel’s FTTH? Absolutely…
Who dis stafford clown?
Where is this fiber? Wasn’t it to launch in October?