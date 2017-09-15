‘Disturbed With Findings, Lack Of Accountability’

In providing an update on the audit of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Jamahl Simmons said he was “quite disturbed with its findings and the lack of accountability.”

Speaking in the House of Assembly today, Minister Simmons said, “In planning and performing the audit of financial statements of the Authority, the Auditor-General reviewed the accounting procedures and systems of internal controls to the extent that it was considered necessary to evaluate the system as required by generally accepted auditing standards.

“During the course of the audit, 13 areas of improvements and the need for strengthened internal controls strengthened were identified,” the Minister said.

They included:

“No evidence to support that either the Compensation and Remuneration Committee or the BTA Board ensured that the eligibility criteria for bonuses to the Executive Management team were met. “Performance appraisal forms of selected employees were not provided by the Authority. The personal component of the incentive bonus calculation is based on the individual performance appraisal of the Authority’s employees. “Lack of Board approval for 30% discretionary bonus to the former CEO. “Credit balance in accrued income. A payment was incorrectly posted as a credit instead of bad debt recovery. “Lack of signed contracts for services and sponsorships “Payments made prior to completion of milestones “Incomplete disclosures related to party transactions. “Revisions to new capitalization policy. The Authority’s current policy does not contain requirements for asset identification numbers and regular verification of the register’s contents. “Inconsistency in estimated useful lives. The Authority’s financial statements estimate the useful lives of equipment at 3-5 years whereas the Authority’s Master Financial Policy for depreciation is 5 years. ”The former CEO of the Authority referred to it as a private sector organization in June 2016 Board minutes. The Authority is, in fact, a Public Authority. “In camera sessions of Board meetings. 12 of the 13 Board minutes for the year include in-camera sessions which are not recorded in the minutes. ”The Audit and Risk Committee minutes of September 2016 confirmed that the Committee would meet every quarter. However, there were no meetings held for neither the last quarter of 2016 nor the first quarter of 2017. ”Declaration of Interests by employees and potential employees. The Authority did not provide a response on whether they had received any declarations of interests from any employees and how this requirement is communicated to its employees.

“I can report that the Bermuda Tourism Authority has acknowledged the issues raised in the report and have begun to implement these recommendations,” the Minister added.

“However, it is unfortunate that such measures had to be identified through the audit process for actions to be undertaken to improve the level of transparency within this organization.

“The findings of this audit are unacceptable and I will be monitoring the BTA closely to ensure higher standards of transparency and accountability from the organization.”

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

