Dr. Musbahi Joins Brown Darrell Clinic Team

Urologist Dr. Abdussalam Musbahi has joined the team at Brown -Darrell Clinic.

“Dr. Musbahi, a Libyan national, has practised in the UK for the past thirty years and has distinguished himself as an extremely experienced senior consultant in the UK, Qatar and Libya and surgeon specializing in disorders of the kidney, prostate and the urinary tracts of men and women,” the company said.

“Dr. Musbahi, who has also lectured worldwide, has published numerous papers in his field and has done extensive work in the treatment of urinary stones as well as the management of urinary incontinence in women including Botox injections.

“In 2008, the Government of Qatar asked Dr. Musbahi to establish a Urology Department at the new Al-Ahli hospital in Doha.

“Dr. Musbahi comes to Bermuda at a time when many Bermudians are travelling abroad for procedures that he can perform on the island.”

In welcoming the surgeon to Bermuda, Executive Chairman Dr. Ewart Brown said he was delighted to have found Dr. Musbahi after a worldwide search, adding that “Dr. Musbahi is a very skillful surgeon and that is what Bermudians deserve.”

Consultations are by referral only, and can be made by calling 297-3333.

