This evening [Sept 10] the Minister of National Security Wayne Caines advised that the Emergency Measures Organisation [EMO] “continues to closely monitor Hurricane Jose.”

Minister Caines, who is also the Chairman of the EMO said, “Throughout the week we have been paying close attention to both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose.

“As it relates to Hurricane Jose, the National Hurricane Centre [NHC] and the Bermuda Weather Service [BWS] have indicated that there is a strong possibility of Jose turning south, away from Bermuda.”

Graphic courtesy of the BWS:

Minister Caines continued, “I want to assure Bermuda that the EMO is prepared and stands ready to convene should Hurricane Jose’s forecasted track change to pose a serious threat to Bermuda.

“However at this stage it is extremely critical to remind residents that we are in the throes of a very active and very unpredictable storm season.

“In fact, this is the season’s peak, and we have already seen historically powerful hurricanes cause unprecedented devastation and destruction. So, we cannot stress enough about the importance of residents being prepared in the event of a serious storm.”

The Minister continued to encourage the public to follow regular updates provided by the BWS in conjunction with the NHC. The next tropical weather updates on Hurricane Jose will be a midnight tonight and 6.00 am tomorrow from the BWS.

The Ministry said, “As a note, the Emergency Broadcast Station on 100.1fm is now operational, broadcasting music only. The public is encouraged to tune in to check if they can receive the station.

“As a reference, please note some of the storm preparedness tips below:

Securing homes and checking storm shutters.

Having the necessary supply of batteries, including a backup battery / power supply for cell phones.

Having at least two weeks supply of medication for the selves, other family members and their pets.

Updating first aid kits.

Checking gas canisters for use.

Having necessary unperishable food supplies in the house.

