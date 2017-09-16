Live Updates: Flora Duffy Wins World Title!!

[Updating] Bermuda’s Flora Duffy is in action today [Sept 16] for the final leg of the 2017 World Triathlon Series, the Rotterdam Grand Final.

Duffy, the reigning world champion, needs to finish in the top seven to win the World Series Title again, and considering her impressive form of late, this will be a race to watch!

The Bermuda Broadcasting Company obtained the live feed of the race, allowing locals to tune in on television to watch Duffy in action today, with race being shown on ZFB channel 7.

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports