Live Updates: Flora Duffy Wins World Title!!
[Updating] Bermuda’s Flora Duffy is in action today [Sept 16] for the final leg of the 2017 World Triathlon Series, the Rotterdam Grand Final.
Duffy, the reigning world champion, needs to finish in the top seven to win the World Series Title again, and considering her impressive form of late, this will be a race to watch!
The Bermuda Broadcasting Company obtained the live feed of the race, allowing locals to tune in on television to watch Duffy in action today, with race being shown on ZFB channel 7.
Congratulations, Flora!
You are a superb role model for young Bermudians. This is very well deserved.
Congratulations to Flora in winning this race, and the World Title with a perfect score of 5200, 880 ahead of the second place. A stunning result.
What a performance, incredibly proud of you Flora. Watched the whole race. You have made Bermuda proud
Congratulations FLORA!!!! GO BERMUDA!!!!!