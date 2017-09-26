Forklift Used To Rescue Cat Stuck Under Grill

Thanks to a ‘joint operation’ by the SPCA and the Corporation of St George’s, a cat that managed to get stuck under a drain grill in St. George’s was safely rescued.

The SPCA said, “Our inspector had an emergency call out. A cat was stuck under a drain grill in the town square of St. George’s. It is a mystery how the cat got in the drain.

“The grill was very heavy to lift by hand, so a call out to the Corporation of St. Georges was placed. They assisted with a fork lift and removed the drain grill. The cat had no injuries, and was a happy cat once rescued.

“Thank you to Chris, our Inspector, and the Corporation of St. Georges for looking out for the cat’s welfare,” the SPCA added.

Read More About

Category: All, News