“Happy Hour For A Cause” Event Postponed

The “Happy Hour for a Cause” event — which will raise money for hurricane relief — scheduled for tomorrow night [Sept 22] has been postponed due to ticket sales being low, with the event now set to be held on Friday, October 6th.

A Bermuda Red Cross spokesperson said, “We would like to inform the public that we have had to make the tough decision to postpone the Happy Hour for a Cause event scheduled for tomorrow night as the ticket sales are very low. Gosling’s have given us an alternative date of Friday, 6th October.

“In order to maximize the generosity of our sponsors, it was felt that we should ensure the ticket sales are high so that we can raise as much money as possible to assist the Islands affected by the Hurricanes.

“The need for assistance in the Islands will be ongoing for many months and even years, so do not despair that the funds will not get there in time.

“We apologize to those who have already purchased tickets, but hope they can join us on the new date, 6th October. Of course, we will refund anyone if they cannot attend on the new date.”

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment