ID System To Help Police Firearm Investigations

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to advise this Honourable House and the public of an innovation in the continued management of investigation of violent crime in Bermuda. In conjunction with the UK’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office an Integrated Ballistic Identification System has been devised to benefit police firearms investigations. Mr. Speaker, in December 2016, The UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office secured approximately $1.3m from the UK’s Conflict Security and Stability Fund [CSSF] to implement an Integrated Ballistic Identification System [IBIS] in each of the Overseas Territories. The IBIS will provide the ability to collect and store 2D and 3D images of cartridge cases and bullets, perform automatic and manual correlations, analyze correlation results and compare images. The results will link bullets and cartridge cases to specific firearms and crime scenes allowing the BPS to present strong evidence at court as well as track the use of firearms in Bermuda. Additionally, Mr. Speaker, IBIS will allow connectivity to the Caribbean Regional Integrated Ballistics Information Network [RIBIN] and the INTERPOL Ballistics Information Network [IBIN]. This will provide enhanced forensic capability by widening the scope of evidential comparisons to include global databases. Mr. Speaker, I can advise this Honourable House that the full cost of this project, for the first 3 years, has been met from the CSSF that is managed by the Overseas Territory Department-Miami office in association with Ultra Electronics – Forensic Technology, the sole manufacturer of IBIS. The financial commitment for the BPS will start in fiscal 2021 and will represent an ongoing cost of $50k per annum. The BPS has historically used the professional services of RJ Lee from the US. From 2010 to 2016, the annual cost of these services has ranged from $30k-$150k depending on the amount of cases sent overseas. The use of IBIS will all but eliminate this cost and given the offsetting effect, the Bermuda Police Service anticipates that the cost of IBIS will be met within the existing budget allocation. Mr. Speaker, this initiative is an important addition to the forensic investigative capacity of the Bermuda Police Service and one which this Government is pleased to support. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

