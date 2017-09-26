City: Infrastructure Upgrades To Junctions

The City of Hamilton is thanking the general public for their “continued patience and understanding” as upgrades to City junctions continue.

A spokesperson said, “In 2009, the City of Hamilton identified the need to make significant upgrades to the traffic light equipment throughout the City.

“The existing infrastructure was thirty years old and as replacement parts became increasingly more difficult to source, the decision was made, out of necessity, to replace the traffic lights with equipment that was more efficient and technologically advanced.

“The City retained a traffic system consultant that identified issues and collected data that would play an integral part in the implementation of new equipment. The upgrades address issues pertaining to slow moving traffic, coordination with other signals, loop detectors, access for the disabled and blind, obstructed view of pedestrians and overall safety.

“The upgrades are a sizeable and costly initiative. To date, six major junctions in the City have been upgraded with two more scheduled in both 2017 and 2018. With the upgrades has come the widening of some City sidewalks.

“The safety of pedestrians is of utmost importance to the City and the widening of sidewalks has created increased visibility of pedestrians and has also reduced their time in the traffic lane on a crossing. The removal of City trees is an emotive issue and the sidewalk widening has served to spare many of them.

“The junction at Victoria and Court Streets is almost complete. Whilst turning lanes have been removed, the smart technology of the lights is designed to detect the traffic flow and patterns and thus reduce existing and future levels of traffic delay through more efficient traffic control. Work at Victoria and Parliament Streets is due to start on October 2nd.

“The City of Hamilton would like to thank the general public for their continued patience and understanding while upgrades to the City junctions are ongoing.”

