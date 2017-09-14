BWS: Tropical Storm Jose Is “Potential Threat”

[Updated] Jose — which has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm — “is not a threat to Bermuda at this time”, the Bermuda Weather Service said today [Sept 14], with its closest point of approach within 72 hrs is forecast to be 418 nm to the WSW at 12pm on Sunday [Sept 17], with the BWS noting that “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.

Graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, “At 1100 AM AST [1500 UTC], the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 24.9 North, longitude 66.6 West.

“Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph [11 km/h], and this motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Saturday.

“Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph [110 km/h] with higher gusts. Some restrengthening is forecast to begin on Friday, and Jose will likely become a hurricane again by the weekend.

“Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles [185 km] from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb [29.21 inches].”

Graphic courtesy of the NHC:

Update 6.02pm: And as of the 6pm BWS update, Jose is back to being a “potential threat”. The storm has been in the Atlantic for the past few days, and the NHC’s latest update said that “Jose will likely become a hurricane again by the weekend.”

Read More About

Category: All, News