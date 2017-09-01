Airport Evacuated Due To Fire Alarm Activation

Emergency services were called and the LF Wade International Airport was evacuated earlier this afternoon [Sept 1] due to a fire alarm activation, however after a “thorough investigation of the affected area and a security sweep, the all clear was given” and staff and passengers were allowed to re-enter.

A Skyport Airport Duty Officer says: “At 3:01pm, the Life Safety System audible alarm was activated in the airport and emergency services were called.

“The building was immediately evacuated by staff and passengers as the matter was being investigated.

“Bermuda Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene at 3:16pm to assess the situation. After a thorough investigation of the affected area and a security sweep, the all clear was given at 3:35pm when staff and passengers were allowed to re-enter the building.

“The cause of the alarm is being investigated. The evacuation had no impact on flights arriving or departing.

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News