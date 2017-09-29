Assistant Justices For Civil & Commercial Courts

Nine lawyers have agreed to accept part-time appointments as Assistant Justices in the Civil and Commercial Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda on an as needed basis.

Name – Jurisdiction – Called to the Bermuda Bar

1. John E. Riihiluoma FCIArb* – Civil/Commercial – 3 March 1978

2. David R. Kessaram FCIArb* – Civil/Commercial - 27 March 1978

3. Narinder K. Hargun FCIArb* - Civil/Commercial - 11 May 1981

4. Jai B. Pachai - Civil - 4 October 1982

5. Mark Diel FCIArb* - Civil/Commercial - 7 July 1986

6. Delroy B. Duncan FCIArb* - Civil/Commercial 14 August 1989

7. Jeffrey Elkinson FCIArb* Civil/Commercial 2 October 1989

8. Rod S. Attride-Stirling MCIArb** Civil/Commercial 4 September 1992

9. Kiernan J. Bell MCIArb* Civil/Commercial 26 August 1994

*Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators | ** Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

The announcement said, “The above panel members have agreed to accept part-time appointments as Assistant Justices in the Civil and Commercial Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda on an as needed basis.

“Full-time legal practitioners have agreed to receive nominal sitting fees pursuant to an agreement reached with the Bermuda Bar Council in 2012.

“The establishment of the Panel enhances and diversifies the judicial capacity of the Civil and Commercial Division of the Supreme Court and seeks to strengthen the partnership between the Commercial Court and the Commercial Bar which was forged when the Commercial Court was established in January 2006.

“The Commercial Court was established to meet the dispute resolution needs of Bermuda’s local and international business community in a more efficient manner.

“Each panel member has in excess of 20 years’ continuous civil and/or commercial advocacy experience. All Panel members have either previous part-time judicial experience at the Supreme Court level [or above] and/or experience as private arbitrators or as members of statutory tribunals.”

