30 Minute Video: 2017 Labour Day Greetings

People gathered at Union Square this morning [Sept 4] to celebrate Labour Day, with various Union leaders addressing the gathered crowd.

Reverend Nicholas Tweed started off with a prayer, and those delivering remarks included Premier David Burt, Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown, BIU President Chris Furbert, BPSU and BTUC President Sen. Jason Hayward, Teachers Union President Shannon James, and Entertainers Union President Leroy Simmons.

The 31-minute live video replay is below:

