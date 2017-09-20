The “Masterworks Is Going Green” fundraiser will be held at The Loren Hotel on Saturday, October 14th, with proceeds set to go towards helping make the museum more environmentally friendly.

A spokesperson said, “Masterworks Museum is Going Green! Our Contemporaries Party sponsored by Goslings will be hosted at The Loren Hotel, October 14th starting promptly at 8PM.

“Early Bird Tickets are $200 before October 1st,after October 1st tickets are $250. You can purchase tickets here. All proceeds will go towards helping make our museum more environmentally friendly.”

Category: All, Entertainment, Environment