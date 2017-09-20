“Masterworks Is Going Green” Fundraiser
The “Masterworks Is Going Green” fundraiser will be held at The Loren Hotel on Saturday, October 14th, with proceeds set to go towards helping make the museum more environmentally friendly.
A spokesperson said, “Masterworks Museum is Going Green! Our Contemporaries Party sponsored by Goslings will be hosted at The Loren Hotel, October 14th starting promptly at 8PM.
“Early Bird Tickets are $200 before October 1st,after October 1st tickets are $250. You can purchase tickets here. All proceeds will go towards helping make our museum more environmentally friendly.”
Read More About
Category: All, Entertainment, Environment
Congrats to Masterworks for making “GOING GREEN” a goal! We wish you every success in raising the necessary funds to install SOLAR and reduce your overhead costs for electricity.