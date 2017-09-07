Minister: Mini Buses To Assist On School Routes

[Updated] “This year we have faced a number of challenges with the island’s bus fleet,” and with the new school year set to begin on Monday, the Government has “provided a contingency plan for student transportation,” and “contracted the services of mini buses,” Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs Walter Roban said.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon [Sept 7], Minister Roban said, “With the new school year commencing on Monday, I wish to provide an update on the bus services for students and the general public.

“This year we have faced a number of challenges with the island’s bus fleet. A central issue has been the state of disrepair, which has reduced the number of buses available to service school and commuter routes.

“Understandably, this has left parents and students very worried about the bus availability for the immediate future.

“Today, I am pleased to report that the Department of Public Transport has taken steps to address the issues, and have provided a contingency plan for student transportation.

“DPT Mechanics have maintained a rigorous – and I repeat – a rigorous maintenance schedule to contain the number of out of service vehicles in the existing fleet. This includes installation of new parts including replacement radiators.

“Also, modifications are being made to our buses to better ventilate the engines, which we believe will reduce the number of out of service buses through overheating. We have contracted the services of mini buses through the Bermuda Minibus Association to ensure schoolchildren get to class on time.

“The mini buses will cover the traditional school bus routes and will pick up school children. The mini buses will be dispatched from east and west ends of the island in the mornings, and from CedarBridge and Berkeley in the afternoons.

“The use of licensed mini buses for school children will alleviate the pressure on the regular bus fleet, however, should children miss the minibus they will be able to take the regular bus to school.”

Last month, the Government confirmed that over 50 buses — out of a total fleet of 105 — were out of service.

Update 2.30pm: Minister Roban’s full remarks:

