Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Thursday
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Thursday September 21st, with fifteen bus runs cancelled so far today.
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Thursday September 21st, with fifteen bus runs cancelled so far today.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
Why hasn’t PLP fixed this yet? All they have to do is buy new buses. Get on with it.