Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Thursday

September 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Thursday September 21st, with fifteen bus runs cancelled so far today.

  1. Mrs Brady says:
    September 21, 2017

    Why hasn’t PLP fixed this yet? All they have to do is buy new buses. Get on with it.

