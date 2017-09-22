Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Friday

September 22, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Friday September 22nd, with sixteen bus runs cancelled so far today.

Comments (2)

  1. Stevie says:
    September 22, 2017

    Hamilton to Clearwater School? Stupid.

  2. Mrs Brady says:
    September 22, 2017

    PLP has had a week or more to fix this. Get on with it! This is why we grassroots Bermudians voted for you. Don’t let your valuable voters down.

