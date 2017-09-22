Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Friday
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning, Friday September 22nd, with sixteen bus runs cancelled so far today.
Hamilton to Clearwater School? Stupid.
PLP has had a week or more to fix this. Get on with it! This is why we grassroots Bermudians voted for you. Don’t let your valuable voters down.